Photos/Videos: Disney Characters are the Life of Magic Kingdom’s New Year’s Dance Parties

Over at Magic Kingdom, the New Year’s celebration kicked off tonight, bringing exciting dance parties throughout the park.

Tonight, Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World kicked off their first night of their New Year's Eve celebrations. The two day magical celebration is filled with fun and exciting opportunities only available during the event. The best part: this isn’t a separately ticketed party. Any guest with valid admission can jump in on the action at the world’s most visited theme park.

One of the most exciting offerings at Magic Kingdom’s New Year’s Eve party are their character filled dance parties. Scattered throughout the park, guests will find DJs playing both Disney and pop music classics. I mean, who doesn’t love a good dance party? Some of Disney’s most iconic characters are also ready to get their groove on. Laughing Place hit the dance floor tonight while enjoying the festivities tonight, including surprise appearances from several characters.

In front of Cinderella Castle, join in on an exciting dance party in the hub. We even caught Mickey and Minnie Mouse joining in on the fun.

Guests were also able to party with Goofy and Pluto as they took to the stage to enjoy an incredible evening of dancing.

Taking over Tomorrowland’s Rockettower Plaza Stage, the party will keep your feet moving. The dance party included appearances from Chip n’ Dale as well as Donald and Daisy, where they danced on stage and with guests out on the floor.

If you are headed out to Magic Kingdom tomorrow, make sure you join in on all the fun that can be found throughout these incredible dance parties.

Read More Walt Disney World: