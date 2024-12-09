Captain America, Human Torch or someone else? There’s plenty of possibilities in the multiverse.

Chris Evans will once more be returning to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday but the question now is who he’ll be playing.

What’s Happening:

The Wrap Avengers: Doomsday .

. There are no exact details known as yet except that Evans will be in the film. Per The Wrap, “Evans will be involved in some capacity, but the extent and exact nature of his role is unknown.”

Evans of course was a core member of both the MCU at large and specifically the Avengers team in the films, playing Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America. He said goodbye to the role in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame , with his character returning from a trip through time as an elderly man. The exact status of the elderly Steve Rogers has been kept uncertain in subsequent projects, and it’s not known if that incarnation of the character is still alive or not.

, with his character returning from a trip through time as an elderly man. The exact status of the elderly Steve Rogers has been kept uncertain in subsequent projects, and it’s not known if that incarnation of the character is still alive or not. Evans made a much more recent MCU appearance this summer in Deadpool & Wolverine , in a surprise role that had him not returning as Steve Rogers / Captain America, but rather as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, a part he first played in 2005’s pre-MCU Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel.

, in a surprise role that had him not returning as Steve Rogers / Captain America, but rather as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, a part he first played in 2005’s pre-MCU and its 2007 sequel. The nature of the MCU’s current Multiverse Saga and the ability for actors to potentially play different roles from across the multiverse make Evans’ Doomsday role feel especially flexible. He could be playing Steve Rogers again (or some version of Steve at least), he could be playing a version of Johnny Storm, or perhaps he’s playing someone else entirely – something that feels more on the table now that Evans’ fellow MCU “retiree” Robert Downey Jr. will be in both Doomsday and its follow up, 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars, not as Tony Stark but as Doctor Doom.

and its follow up, 2027’s not as Tony Stark but as Doctor Doom. The second incarnation of the Secret Wars concept in the comic book source material involved a ton of different universes colliding, opening the door for even more Marvel alumni to potentially return in the next two Avengers films.

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, who directed Evans in Captain America: The Winter Soldier , Captain America: Civil War , Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame , are also returning to the MCU to direct both Avengers: Doomsday (opening May 1, 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (opening May 7, 2027).

, , and , are also returning to the MCU to direct both (opening May 1, 2026) and (opening May 7, 2027). Before that, Steve Rogers’ successor as Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), will be the lead in Captain America: Brave New World in February.

More Avenger-ing: