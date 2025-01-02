Photos: New Figment Water Bottle and Mug Fly Into Walt Disney World

The new options celebrate the face of EPCOT with fun designs.

A new bottle and mug have arrived covered in a special royal purple pigment.

A new reusable water bottle and mug have appeared featuring the beloved EPCOT icon, Figment.

Both the bottle and the mug sport Figment’s distinct purple hue, along with a retro 80s vibe.

The Figment mug joins an ever growing collection of character mugs that are full body figures, such as the Cheshire Cat and Stitch.

Both the water bottle and mug retail for $24.99. We found these at World of Disney at Disney Springs, so be on the lookout for these adorable new options across Walt Disney World property.

