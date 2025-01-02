Photos: New Merchandise Includes Valentine’s Day Plush and Fun New Tumblers

The new tumblers highlight some characters that rarely are seen on merchandise.

As the holiday season comes to an end, Valentine’s Day plush are starting to pop-up at the Walt Disney World resort.

While Stitch is dressed as a chocolate covered strawberry, Minnie and Mickey are ready for a simply sweet date night to celebrate the holiday.

Alongside the new plushies, a variety of new tumblers have become available, including those featuring Jungle Cruise, Hades, and more.

Keep your eyes peeled as these new items start to arrive across the Walt Disney World Resort.

