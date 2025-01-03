Photos: Disney Springs Debuts Seating and Music Area for Wellness Month

The new area will host calming live music on Saturdays in January.

As Disney Springs celebrates Wellness Month, a new seating area has popped up in the Marketplace.

Every Saturday during January, calming live music will be performed from 4:45 to 7pm as guests can watch the sunset over the water and Disney Springs skyline.

Otherwise, temporary tables and couches have been set up to let guests chill out and escape from the hustle and bustle of Disney Springs.

The area, located along the water behind Goofy’s Candy Co, is set to remain through Disney Springs Wellness Month.

