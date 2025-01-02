Annual Passholders Can Save On Select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels in Early 2025

Passholders can enjoy exclusive savings on select Disney Resort hotel accommodations in early 2025.
What’s Happening:
- Disney annual passholders are eligible for discounts of up to 35% on accommodations for stays during most nights from February 23 to April 30, 2025.
- Additionally, they can enjoy savings of up to 30% on rooms for stays occurring primarily from Sunday to Thursday nights between January 1 and February 20, 2025.
- A valid Walt Disney World Annual Pass must be presented by the passholder at the time of check-in.
Savings:
- Save 35% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23 to April 30, 2025.
- Save 30% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1 to February 20, 2025.
Resorts:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- Disney's Riviera Resort
- Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney's Yacht Club Resort
- The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Savings:
- Save 30% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23 to April 30, 2025.
- Save 25% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1 to February 20, 2025.
Resorts:
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
- Disney's Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Savings:
- Save 30% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23 to April 30, 2025.
- Save 20% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1 to February 20, 2025
Resort:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
Savings:
- Save 25% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23 to April 30, 2025.
- Save 20% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1 to February 20, 2025.
Resorts:
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Standard Rooms
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
More Walt Disney World Resort News:
- Take Advantage of Free Disney Dining Plan When You Purchase a Minimum Three Night and Three Day Non Discounted Package
- Stay Five Nights or Longer and Save Up to 30% on Rooms at Select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
- This Summer Florida Residents Can Save Up to 35% on Select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
Planning a Trip?:
- If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com