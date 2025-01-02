Annual Passholders Can Save On Select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels in Early 2025

Must show a valid Walt Disney World Annual Pass at check-in.

Passholders can enjoy exclusive savings on select Disney Resort hotel accommodations in early 2025.

What’s Happening:

Disney annual passholders are eligible for discounts of up to 35% on accommodations for stays during most nights from February 23 to April 30, 2025.

Additionally, they can enjoy savings of up to 30% on rooms for stays occurring primarily from Sunday to Thursday nights between January 1 and February 20, 2025.

A valid Walt Disney World

Savings:

Save 35% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23 to April 30, 2025.

Save 30% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1 to February 20, 2025.

Resorts:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Disney's Riviera Resort

Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney's Yacht Club Resort

The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Savings:

Save 30% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23 to April 30, 2025.

Save 25% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1 to February 20, 2025.

Resorts:

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites

Disney's Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Savings:

Save 30% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23 to April 30, 2025.

Save 20% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1 to February 20, 2025

Resort:

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Savings:

Save 25% on rooms for stays most nights from February 23 to April 30, 2025.

Save 20% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1 to February 20, 2025.

Resorts:

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Standard Rooms

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

