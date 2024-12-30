The Most Anticipated Disney Content and Experiences of 2025 as Voted by Laughing Place Staff

As we are mere hours away from the rolling over of the annual odometer, turning 2024 into 2025, the crew here at Laughing Place (including our staff as well as some of our biggest fans) were asked what we were most excited for in the Disney universe in the coming year. Here are our 25 most anticipated Disney experiences for 2025!

25. Ironheart – Disney+

Debuts June 24th, 2025 on Disney+

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne)—a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka “The Hood” (Anthony Ramos).

24. Alien: Earth – Hulu

Summer 2025 on Hulu

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley.

23. Avatar: Fire and Ash – 20th Century Studios

In theaters December 19th, 2025

Avatar: Fire and Ash takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and the Sully family.

22. Freakier Friday – Walt Disney Studios

In theaters August 8th, 2025

In the film, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

Opening Winter 2025

We don’t know much about this new 3D experience presented in “CarrotVision 3D" that is set to replace It’s Tough to be a Bug at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World, other than the theme and a couple of concept images. A closing date for the current attraction has not been announced at this time, although Disney did share a poster for the new show this summer at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

20. Destination D23 – Walt Disney World

August 29th-31st, 2025 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Doubling in size from previous events, D23 Gold Members will be able to enjoy a weekend filled with exclusive presentations from the Walt Disney Archives and Walt Disney Studios, as well as spectacular entertainment and peeks into all the worlds of Disney, along with a variety of unique interactive activations and shopping experiences.

19. Spaceship Earth Lounge – EPCOT

Opening Late Spring 2025

A brand-new lounge is coming to the former Spaceship Earth sponsor lounge at EPCOT. Offering a beautiful view over Dreamers Point and World Celebration, the new lounge is inspired by the stories, shapes, and enduring legacy of this timeless icon. Taking inspiration from the geometric sphere, the zen space for families to gather and enjoy refreshments will be draped with rich textures and warm metallic tones, giving it a mysterious and elegant intimacy.

18. Elio – Pixar

In theaters June 13th, 2025

What if the thing you were searching for found you first? In Pixar Animation Studios’ big-screen comedic misadventure, alien-obsessed Elio discovers the answer to that question when he is transported to the Communiverse, an interplanetary paradise that is home to intelligent life from galaxies far and wide. But when he’s mistaken as Earth’s leader, he’ll have to form unexpected bonds, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions and make sure he doesn’t lose the opportunity to live out his ultimate dream.

Opening Summer 2025

Replacing Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy, the show will feature appearances by dozens of the most infamous evildoers, with fiendish foes Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook and Maleficent each breaking through the glass to take the stage in live production numbers.

Debuts March 4th, 2025 on Disney+

The long-awaited follow-up to Netflix’s Daredevil sees the return of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities who is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

15. Zootopia 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

In theaters November 26th, 2025

Detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

Opening Late Winter 2025

This rambunctious watering hole will offer a welcoming haven for all pirate-kind, big and small, and everyone in between. Here, bandits and buccaneers-to-be from every corner of the seven seas are welcome to join together and raise a toast to the pirate life!

13. Lilo & Stitch – Walt Disney Studios

In theaters May 23rd, 2025

A live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

12. TRON: Ares – Walt Disney Studios

In theaters October 10th, 2025

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.

11. Star Wars: Andor (Season 2) – Disney+

Debuts April 22nd, 2025 on Disney+

The first season of Andor takes place over the course of a year, but season two is expected to take place over four years, leading right up to the events of Rogue One. Actor Ben Mendelsohn will reportedly appear in the series, reprising his role as the villainous Imperial Director Orson Krennic. Footage from the second season was shown at Star Wars Celebration, implying Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) will be playing a bigger role in the series, as well as the introduction of new characters.

10. Return of Paint the Night – Disneyland Park

Returns May 16th, 2025

First premiering for Disneyland’s 60th anniversary in 2015, this fan-favorite, dazzling nighttime parade will make its grand return to Disneyland for the 70th celebration, lighting up Main Street, U.S.A., with stunning color and more than a million brilliant LED lights. Paint the Night features innovative floats, vibrant costumes, incredible special effects, unforgettable music, and energetic performances.

9. Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration

Kicks Off May 16th, 2025

The Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration will invite guests to “celebrate happy” and will kick off on May 16th, 2025 and will continue through summer 2026. New decor, new and returning entertainment offerings and more will help celebrate the resort’s milestone anniversary.

8. Thunderbolts* – Marvel Studios

​​

In theaters May 2nd, 2025

Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

In theaters February 14th, 2025

Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford), Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

6. Disney Adventure – Disney Cruise Line

Sets sail on December 15th, 2025

Disney’s first cruise ship to be based in Asia, the Disney Adventure is unlike any other ship Disney has built before – offering a variety of unique offerings, such as the first dry Disney attractions at sea. The Disney Adventure will set sail for its maiden voyage from its home port in Singapore on December 15th, 2025.

5. The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Marvel Studios

In theaters July 25th, 2025

The Fantastic Four: First Steps brings Marvel’s first family into the MCU, with stars Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (The Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing). Additionally, the film will feature Julia Garner (Alternate Silver Surfer), Ralph Ineson (Galactus), John Malkovich and Natasha Lyonne. Acclaimed composer Michael Giacchino will be providing the score for the film.

4. Disney Destiny – Disney Cruise Line

Sets sail November 20th, 2025

Disney Cruise Line’s rapid expansion continues with the launch of the Disney Destiny. The new ship will be similar in layout to the Disney Wish and Treasure, but will take on a theme of heroes and villains. Many Marvel characters will be featured, including Black Panther as the Grand Hall statue and Spider-Man as the signature stern character. Returning favorites like The Haunted Mansion Parlor, along with new Pirates of the Caribbean and Cruella de Vil lounges will also call the ship home.

3. Disney Starlight Parade – Magic Kingdom

Debuts Summer 2025

The Magic Kingdom is finally getting a brand-new nighttime parade, the last since the Main Street Electrical Parade’s last engagement. Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away will share the magic of Disney, thanks to the Blue Fairy. Movies like Frozen, Encanto, Peter Pan, Moana and more will be featured in the new floats.

2. Walt Disney: A Magical Life – Disneyland Park

Opens May 16th, 2025

Disneyland will debut the first-ever audio-animatronic figure of the company’s founder, Walt Disney. The attraction will feature a cinematic presentation of Walt Disney’s journey, culminating in a visit with Walt in his office, brought to life for the first time ever through the magic of Audio-Animatronics storytelling.

1. Test Track 3.0 – EPCOT

Opening Late Summer 2025

And our most anticipated Disney project of 2025 is the reimagined Test Track! The third version of the popular EPCOT attraction will celebrate today’s innovation while highlighting the past, present, and future. New show scenes will be added showcasing technological advances and how our lifestyles and relationships to mobility connect everyone. Inspiration for the new attraction is said to stem from World of Motion, the pavilion’s original attraction.