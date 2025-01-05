Photos: A Small Sampling of “it’s a small world” Merchandise at WDW

Don't worry, the song is already stuck in our head too.

You know the song, but do you know about…the merch?! A line of “it’s a small world” themed merchandise can be found around the Disney Parks, including the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World where we spotted these fun items.

Off the jump, there are some toys featuring favorite characters in a boat indicative of the happiest cruise that has ever sailed. This is an interesting choice to appear in Florida, considering this version of the classic attraction has not received the character installations that have appeared in California/original version of the attraction (Groot and Marvel friends will soon be coming to Tokyo Disneyland.

A fun t-shirt reminds us of the repetitive nature of the signature Sherman Brothers tune, and features some art in the same style of figures on the ride.

The same art and stylization is carried over to a mug, blanket, and mouse ears.

While the clock appears in both the Florida and California versions of the classic attraction, this ear cap features more of the spires which reminds us more of the California version with the large, detailed exterior facade.

And perfect for these colder winter days, a hoodie that features the attraction title on the front and plenty of art and insignias of the different worldly locations experienced aboard the classic, “it’s a small world” attraction.

