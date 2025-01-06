Special Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket Returns to Walt Disney World

Plus even more savings if staying at select WDW Hotels!

To welcome the new year, Walt Disney World is welcoming Florida Residents with the return of a special four-day ticket offer – the Florida Resident Discover Disney ticket.

What’s Happening:

As we roll over into the new year, Walt Disney World is marking the occasion with the return of the 4-Day Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket.

The Discover Disney ticket offers Florida residents four days to visit Walt Disney World theme parks for $60 per day, plus tax (total price: $240, plus tax).

This ticket will be available to purchase beginning Jan. 7, 2025, for visits Jan. 13 through May 23, 2025, with an advance park reservation (reservations subject to availability).

There is also a 3-day Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket for $225 (plus tax) – $75 per day (plus tax).

Guests can use the ticket on non-consecutive days before it expires, so they can spread the magic out across more than just one visit. Tickets are valid for one theme park per day. To offer flexibility, guests can upgrade their ticket with the Park Hopper or Water Park & Sports Options.

Florida residents can save up to 30% on rooms at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels for stays most nights from Feb. 23 to April 30, 2025. Plus, in 2025, guests staying at a Disney Resort hotel can enjoy water park admission

