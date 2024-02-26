Walt Disney World Introducing Water Park Benefit for Resort Hotel Guests in 2025

Starting next year, Walt Disney World will introduce a new benefit that will give Disney Resort hotel guests the opportunity to visit the Resort’s water parks for free.

What happening:

Starting with arrivals in 2025, Walt Disney World Disney Resort hotel guests will be able

to enjoy complimentary admission to either Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Blizzard Beach on their check-in day .

. This perk is included in their stay.

Since this complimentary access is limited to your check-in day, Disney advises that guests check water park operating hours closer to their arrival day so that they can take advantage of this benefit.

When using this benefit, all guests must be on the room reservation.

This news comes along with word that Walt Disney World Resort stays and theme park tickets for 2025 will be available to purchase beginning tomorrow, February 27th, 2024 .

Other Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Benefits:

This new water park perk joins a line-up of other benefits for Disney Resort hotel guests.

For one, each hotel offers complimentary transportation —including motor coaches, the Disney Skyliner

Disney Resort hotel guests also get extra time in the theme parks with 30 minutes of early theme park entry.

Plus, guests staying at Disney Deluxe Resorts or Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts can enjoy extended evening hours at select parks on select nights.

Early theme park entry and extended evening hours require valid admission, a Disney Resort hotel ID and a park reservation, if applicable.

Notably, both of the above perks will continue through 2025.

Another benefit is that Disney Resort hotel guests can make dining reservations for their entire stay (up to a 10-night stay) 60 days before the first day of their vacation.

Lastly, in between theme park (and water park) days, hotel guests can check out various recreation and relaxation offerings found across the property.