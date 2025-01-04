Photos / Video: Cirque du Soleil’s “Drawn to Life” Hosts Wellness Workout for Disney Springs Wellness Month

This is part of the larger Wellness Month at Disney Springs, which runs through the end of January.

As part of Disney Springs Wellness Month, Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life hosted a special wellness workout today with industry professionals and performers from the show.

The class took place in Waterview Park, located at The Landing between The Boathouse and Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar. Led by Drawn to Life artists and coaches, the special session had attendees participating in stretches, yoga poses and body weight exercises.

If you missed out on attending this wellness workout, you can try your hand at home with our video of the proceedings.

Guests learned a 5-day workout plan created by these industry professionals that focuses on different muscle groups each day. Upon leaving, they were handed a pamphlet with the information to use at home.

During Disney Springs Wellness Month presented by AdventHealth, guests can shop for gear and goods to help achieve wellness goals, savor delicious dishes made with fresh ingredients, and participate in special workout classes and beauty services. Click here for a look at all that’s going on throughout the month at Disney Springs.

