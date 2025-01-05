Photos: Guests Enjoy Big Thunder Mountain Railroad One Last Time Before Lengthy Refurbishment at WDW

Those visiting the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World today will be among the last to ride Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at the park for over a year as the popular attraction is set to close for lengthy (and arguably much needed) refurbishment.

Walt Disney World has revealed that the attraction will open once again in 2026, with “a little bit of new magic.” While specifics regarding what will be added have not been revealed – when compared to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Disneyland Park, there are a number of effects that were added that make Florida’s counterpart seem fairly lackluster. These include dynamite explosions, fog effects, projection mapped illusions, and more. Not to mention a new track that is as smooth as glass when compared to Florida’s rougher experience.

The refurbishment is only one part of a number of projects coming to this area of the Magic Kingdom. Last year, it was announced that new experiences based on Cars would be coming to Frontierland, filling in the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island. Beyond Big Thunder, a much-anticipated new land based on the Disney Villains was announced for this corner of the park. No opening timeline has been announced for any of these projects.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is set to reopen in 2026.