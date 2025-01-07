Photos: CommuniCore Hall Closed for Installation of Once Upon a Stage: 30 Years of Disney on Broadway

In preparation for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, CommuniCore Hall is closed for installation of a new exhibit celebrating 30 years of Disney on Broadway.
What’s Happening:
- The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is set to return from January 17th-February 24th, with displays of culinary, performing and visual arts.
- CommuniCore Hall, the new flex space which opened last summer at the park, is currently closed to allow for installation of a new exhibit for the festival.
- Inside Once Upon a Stage: 30 Years of Disney on Broadway, guests can experience the magic of Broadway both on and off the stage in this walkthrough exhibit celebrating three decades of Disney on Broadway.
- Discover costumes and props from your favorite stage musicals, then venture behind-the-scenes to see how the classic animated films The Lion King and Aladdin were reimagined for the Broadway stage.
- Signage for the exhibit can already be seen on the doors to CommuniCore Hall, although they are closed at this time.
- This year’s Festival of the Arts will also feature returning favorites such as the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, Food Studios and the Paint by Numbers Mural.
- You can check out the full lineup for the Concert Series here.
