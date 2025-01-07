Photos: CommuniCore Hall Closed for Installation of Once Upon a Stage: 30 Years of Disney on Broadway

The new exhibit celebrating 30 years of Disney on Broadway is coming to EPCOT for the International Festival of the Arts.

In preparation for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, CommuniCore Hall is closed for installation of a new exhibit celebrating 30 years of Disney on Broadway.

What’s Happening:

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is set to return from January 17th-February 24th, with displays of culinary, performing and visual arts.

CommuniCore Hall, the new flex space which opened last summer at the park, is currently closed to allow for installation of a new exhibit for the festival.

Inside Once Upon a Stage: 30 Years of Disney on Broadway, guests can experience the magic of Broadway both on and off the stage in this walkthrough exhibit celebrating three decades of Disney on Broadway.

Discover costumes and props from your favorite stage musicals, then venture behind-the-scenes to see how the classic animated films The Lion King and Aladdin were reimagined for the Broadway stage.

Signage for the exhibit can already be seen on the doors to CommuniCore Hall, although they are closed at this time.

This year’s Festival of the Arts will also feature returning favorites

