Walt Disney World Teases “The Princess and the Frog” Inspired Annual Passholder Magnet

Walt Disney World has teased the release of a new Annual Passholder magnet that might just have some “special spice” to it.
What’s Happening:
- A new post from the WDW Annual Passholders Instagram account has revealed a sneak peak at the newest special magnet.
- With jazzy music playing as a spotlight looks through an animated bayou, it seems almost certain that the new magnet will feature a character from The Princess and the Frog.
- More details are set to be revealed soon.
- Some other recent magnets for WDW Passholders include:
