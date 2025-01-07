Walt Disney World Teases “The Princess and the Frog” Inspired Annual Passholder Magnet

We’ll have to “dig a little deeper” for more information on this magnet…
Walt Disney World has teased the release of a new Annual Passholder magnet that might just have some “special spice” to it.

What’s Happening:

  • A new post from the WDW Annual Passholders Instagram account has revealed a sneak peak at the newest special magnet.
  • With jazzy music playing as a spotlight looks through an animated bayou, it seems almost certain that the new magnet will feature a character from The Princess and the Frog.
  • More details are set to be revealed soon.
  • Some other recent magnets for WDW Passholders include:

