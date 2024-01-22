Hei Hei From “Moana” Featured on New Passholder Magnet

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can head over to EPCOT for the latest magnet in their growing collection, this one featuring a stylized version of Hei Hei from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Moana.

This Annual Passholder-exclusive item will be available at Creations Shop from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM—while supplies last.

To enter EPCOT, you will need valid admission and a theme park reservation for EPCOT on the same date (or you may visit EPCOT after 2:00 PM or on a good-to-go day without a theme park reservation). Theme park reservations are limited and are subject to availability. Blockout dates apply.

Each Passholder must be present and show their valid Annual Pass card, linked MagicBand, MagicBand+ or Disney MagicMobile pass, as well as a government-issued photo ID, to receive a magnet.

Limit one magnet per Passholder.

Available while supplies last.

Not responsible for any lost, stolen or damaged magnets.

As a reminder, all offerings, operating hours and locations are subject to availability and change or cancellation without notice.

Elsewhere (but not too far) in EPCOT, Annual passholders and other guests can savor a tasty treat inspired by a popular character from the Disney film, Moana.

From January 29 to February 23, 2024, delight in a liege waffle made with brioche dough, topped with pearl sugar and a Hei Hei chocolate garnish—available for purchase at Connections Café in EPCOT.

The heavy Hei Hei focus comes as a great tie-in for Annual Passholders who can also enjoy the recently opened new attraction, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana .

There, you can stroll along a self-guided exploration trail where you can play with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again. Enjoy magical encounters with water and discover its playful personality… just as Moana

As you traverse this trail, you'll play and interact with water in new ways as you learn about the global water cycle—which takes water on a wondrous adventure around our planet. Along the way, discover how you can help protect this precious natural resource and make a positive impact on the world.