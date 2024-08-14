Photos: Timon And Pumbaa Arrive on Passholder Exclusive Magnet at Walt Disney World

If you're a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder, you’ll want to stop by Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park now through September 22nd. There, Passholders will be able to enjoy special benefits, including a limited-edition magnet, a delicious treat, and a new magic shot.

Annual Passholders can pick up their special Timon and Pumbaa-themed magnet at Chester & Hester's Dinosaur Treasures. Each passholder must be present and show their pass as well as a photo ID. Only one magnet is available per passholder.

Helping celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic Walt Disney Animation Studios film, The Lion King, this magnet features two of the sidekick characters from the production – Timon, a meerkat, and his buddy Pumbaa, a warthog – known mostly for their worry-free lifestyle and hit song that preaches it, “Hakuna Matata.”

Elsewhere in the park, Passholders will be able to purchase the Rafiki Wildberry and DOLE Whip Orange Float at Trilo-Bites, or enjoy a new Disney Photopass Magic Shot. Just find the PhotoPass photographer located by Discovery River between Africa and Asia for a photo featuring Timon and Pumbaa. This will also be available from August 14th through September 22nd.

Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.