Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Annual Passholder Magnet and Special Treats Coming to EPCOT

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will soon be able to pick up a new Oswald the Lucky Rabbit magnet, in addition to some AP exclusive Oswald treats, both available at EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrate a classic with this Passholder-exclusive magnet featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, available September 20th to October 23rd, 2023.
- Simply head over to the Creations Shop at EPCOT during normal operating hours to get your special Oswald magnet, while supplies last.
- Of course, prior to 2:00 p.m., a theme park reservation for EPCOT is required.
- Each Passholder must be present and show their valid Annual Pass card, linked MagicBand or Disney MagicMobile pass and government-issued photo ID to receive a magnet.
- Oswald follows Figment and Dumbo as the most recent Annual Passholder magnets.
- During those same dates, Passholders can head over to Sunshine Seasons in The Land for these Passholder-exclusive menu items:
- Oswald Triple Chocolate Cake: Chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, chocolate mousse, crisp pearls and a white cookie dome
- Oswald Cookies ‘n Cream Shake: Garnished with an Oswald the Lucky Rabbit chocolate coin
More Walt Disney World News:
- The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotel has released the menu for the 14th year of its Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic, taking place Friday, November 10th and Saturday, November 11th.
- The Cake Bake Shop is now set to open early next year at Disney’s BoardWalk.
- After over a decade’s absence, Figment has begun meeting guests inside the Imagination Pavilion at EPCOT!
