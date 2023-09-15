Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Annual Passholder Magnet and Special Treats Coming to EPCOT

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will soon be able to pick up a new Oswald the Lucky Rabbit magnet, in addition to some AP exclusive Oswald treats, both available at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

Celebrate a classic with this Passholder-exclusive magnet featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, available September 20th to October 23rd, 2023.

Simply head over to the Creations Shop at EPCOT during normal operating hours to get your special Oswald magnet, while supplies last.

Of course, prior to 2:00 p.m., a theme park reservation for EPCOT is required.

Each Passholder must be present and show their valid Annual Pass card, linked MagicBand or Disney MagicMobile pass and government-issued photo ID to receive a magnet.

Oswald follows Figment Dumbo

During those same dates, Passholders can head over to Sunshine Seasons in The Land for these Passholder-exclusive menu items: Oswald Triple Chocolate Cake: Chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, chocolate mousse, crisp pearls and a white cookie dome Oswald Cookies ‘n Cream Shake: Garnished with an Oswald the Lucky Rabbit chocolate coin



More Walt Disney World News: