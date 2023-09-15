Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Annual Passholder Magnet and Special Treats Coming to EPCOT

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will soon be able to pick up a new Oswald the Lucky Rabbit magnet, in addition to some AP exclusive Oswald treats, both available at EPCOT.

  • Celebrate a classic with this Passholder-exclusive magnet featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, available September 20th to October 23rd, 2023.
  • Simply head over to the Creations Shop at EPCOT during normal operating hours to get your special Oswald magnet, while supplies last.
  • Of course, prior to 2:00 p.m., a theme park reservation for EPCOT is required.
  • Each Passholder must be present and show their valid Annual Pass card, linked MagicBand or Disney MagicMobile pass and government-issued photo ID to receive a magnet.
  • Oswald follows Figment and Dumbo as the most recent Annual Passholder magnets.
  • During those same dates, Passholders can head over to Sunshine Seasons in The Land for these Passholder-exclusive menu items:
    • Oswald Triple Chocolate Cake: Chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, chocolate mousse, crisp pearls and a white cookie dome
    • Oswald Cookies ‘n Cream Shake: Garnished with an Oswald the Lucky Rabbit chocolate coin

