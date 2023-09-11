The Cake Bake Shop at Disney’s Boardwalk Now Set To Open Early Next Year

Gwendolyn Rogers, founder of the Cake Bake Shop, has taken to Instagram to give us an update on their new Walt Disney World location coming to Disney’s Boardwalk.

What’s Happening:

Gwendolyn Rogers, the founder of The Cake Bake Shop which is slated to open at Disney’s Boardwalk at Walt Disney World, has taken to Instagram to share more information about the new eatery coming to the popular hotel.

While she shares her excitement with the new dining location, she also shared that the restaurant will now open early next year. Previously, it had been reported

Her photo is captioned: “All of us at The Cake Bake Shop are eager to unveil the beautiful details and charm that are coming to Disney’s BoardWalk! As the excitement is building and our hearts are brimming with anticipation, we expect to open our doors early next year to welcome you to an unforgettable dining experience. Stay connected with us for more details leading up to our opening.”

Following her family’s move from Idaho to Indianapolis, Indiana, Gwendolyn Rogers began baking her delicious cakes, pies, and desserts out of her own home. “Some of the best advice I have ever been given is to really take the time on your idea – work at it and see if people like what you’re doing.”

When she finally outgrew her kitchen and decided to open a retail shop, The Cake Bake Shop was born. Transforming a fixer-upper house in Indianapolis, Gwendolyn brought items from her own home to decorate her first shop with love. A long-time lover of department store display windows, Gwendolyn used this inspiration to create a magical and welcoming feeling for her guests, which included decorations like twinkling trees and her sons’ teddy bears. “I brought all of my own Christmas decorations from my home – and I didn’t have a lot – but what I did have I brought to my store.”

Soon thereafter, Gwendolyn’s Cake Bake Shop took off in popularity among guests and quickly became a favorite place to celebrate special occasions. She then opened a second location in Carmel, Indiana. “To think that now I get to bring this fun and happiness to Walt Disney World Resort – it’s such an unbelievable honor. I’ve been a Disney fan my whole life.”

The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, a new table service restaurant and bakery, is now set to open early next year, replacing the former ESPN

There, Guests will get to take advantage of both savory and dessert menus, along with afternoon tea service and a whimsical atmosphere that complements the magic of the idyllic charm of Disney’s BoardWalk.