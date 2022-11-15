Disney Shares New Concept Art for The Cake Bake Shop Coming to Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Next Year

Disney has shared new concept art for The Cake Bake Shop coming to Disney’s BoardWalk Inn next year.
What’s Happening:
- The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, a new table service restaurant and bakery, is set to open in 2023, replacing the former ESPN Club.
- Guests will get to take advantage of both savory and dessert menus, along with afternoon tea service and a whimsical atmosphere that complements the magic of the idyllic charm of Disney’s BoardWalk.
- Gwendolyn Rogers is the president and owner of The Cake Bake Shop.
- Her love for baking began when she was six years old growing up in Sun Valley, Idaho.
- You can get to know Gwendolyn Rogers more here.
- This sweet addition is just one of the charming enhancements coming to Disney’s BoardWalk as the location continues to add new offerings, refreshed spaces, and more.
- Earlier this year, the BoardWalk Bakery was reimagined into the BoardWalk Deli.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Raya, the titular star of Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, has joined some of her Disney friends in the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade at the Magic Kingdom.
- After making adjustments to pricing for Disney Genie+ and other offerings, Walt Disney World has announced that 1-Day tickets will soon vary depending on which park guests plan to visit. Additionally, pricing changes will be coming to Park Hopper ticket options.
- With more than a year passing since Walt Disney World unveiled its revamped Annual Passes, the resort has announced price increases to most of the options — although many only remain available for renewal.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning