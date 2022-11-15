Disney Shares New Concept Art for The Cake Bake Shop Coming to Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Next Year

Disney has shared new concept art for The Cake Bake Shop coming to Disney’s BoardWalk Inn next year.

What’s Happening:

  • The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, a new table service restaurant and bakery, is set to open in 2023, replacing the former ESPN Club.
  • Guests will get to take advantage of both savory and dessert menus, along with afternoon tea service and a whimsical atmosphere that complements the magic of the idyllic charm of Disney’s BoardWalk.
  • Gwendolyn Rogers is the president and owner of The Cake Bake Shop.
  • Her love for baking began when she was six years old growing up in Sun Valley, Idaho.
  • You can get to know Gwendolyn Rogers more here.
  • This sweet addition is just one of the charming enhancements coming to Disney’s BoardWalk as the location continues to add new offerings, refreshed spaces, and more.
  • Earlier this year, the BoardWalk Bakery was reimagined into the BoardWalk Deli.

