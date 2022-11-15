Walt Disney World Raises Prices on Most Annual Passes, All But Pixie Pass Remain Unavailable for New Sales

With more than a year passing since Walt Disney World unveiled its revamped Annual Passes, the resort has announced price increases to most of the options — although many only remain available for renewal.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney World has announced price adjustments for several of its annual pass types.
  • While the lowest-tier Pixie Dust Pass will remain at the current price, other options will increase by as much as $100.
  • Here are the latest prices:
    • Pixie Dust Pass (Florida Residents only): $399 + tax (no change)
    • Pirate Pass (Florida Residents only): $749 + tax (was $699 + tax)
    • Sorcerer Pass (Florida Residents and DVC Members only): $969 + tax (was $899 + tax)
    • Incredi-Pass: $1,399 + tax (was $1,299 + tax)
  • It’s important to note that, currently, only the Pixie Dust Pass is available for new purchases — and is exclusive to Florida residents.
  • This means that the adjusted prices for the Pirate Pass, Sorcerer Pass, and Incredi-Pass will only impact renewals at this time.
  • That said, renewal discounts will still apply.
  • Additionally, current passholders will be able to select any of the options (that they qualify for) to renew into.

In Other News:

