Walt Disney World Raises Prices on Most Annual Passes, All But Pixie Pass Remain Unavailable for New Sales

With more than a year passing since Walt Disney World unveiled its revamped Annual Passes, the resort has announced price increases to most of the options — although many only remain available for renewal.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has announced price adjustments for several of its annual pass types.
- While the lowest-tier Pixie Dust Pass will remain at the current price, other options will increase by as much as $100.
- Here are the latest prices:
- Pixie Dust Pass (Florida Residents only): $399 + tax (no change)
- Pirate Pass (Florida Residents only): $749 + tax (was $699 + tax)
- Sorcerer Pass (Florida Residents and DVC Members only): $969 + tax (was $899 + tax)
- Incredi-Pass: $1,399 + tax (was $1,299 + tax)
- It’s important to note that, currently, only the Pixie Dust Pass is available for new purchases — and is exclusive to Florida residents.
- This means that the adjusted prices for the Pirate Pass, Sorcerer Pass, and Incredi-Pass will only impact renewals at this time.
- That said, renewal discounts will still apply.
- Additionally, current passholders will be able to select any of the options (that they qualify for) to renew into.
In Other News:
- Walt Disney World has also announced that it will be moving to park-specific pricing for 1-Day, 1-Park tickets. For example, this change will make a day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios cost more than one at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Disney is adjusting its dining reservation policy for Walt Disney World and will now allow guests to cancel their dining reservations up to two hours in advance of their scheduled time at most locations without being charged a cancellation fee.
