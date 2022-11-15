Walt Disney World to Move to Park-Specific Pricing for 1-Day, 1-Park Tickets

After making adjustments to pricing for Disney Genie+ and other offerings, Walt Disney World has announced that 1-Day tickets will soon vary depending on which park guests plan to visit. Additionally, pricing changes will be coming to Park Hopper ticket options.

What’s Happening:

Effective December 8th, Walt Disney World will utilize park-specific pricing for its 1-Day, 1-Park tickets.

While these ticket options previously ranged from $109 to $159 (depending on the date selected) regardless of which of the four parks guests choose to visit, now the destination park will also play a role in pricing.

The expected pricing ranges will be as follows: Disney’s Animal Kingdom : $109 to $159 EPCOT : $114 to $179 Disney’s Hollywood Studios : $124 to $179 Magic Kingdom : $124 to $189

Disney does note that the top-tier $189 price for Magic Kingdom tickets will currently only be for dates surrounding the Christmas and New Years holidays.

This is actually not the first time Walt Disney World has charged more to visit a specific one of their parks as Magic Kingdom 1-Day tickets previously came at a $5 premium over the other three parks.

Park Reservations with 1-Day Tickets:

In another change, 1-Day, 1-Park tickets will now automatically include a theme park reservation. This system is akin to one already employed at the Disneyland Resort

Park Hopper Pricing Changes:

Also effective as of December 8th, Walt Disney World will be updating pricing for its Park Hopper options.

Similar to how base ticket prices vary by date, the Park Hopper and Park Hopper Plus upgrade options will now also vary by date.

This means that the busiest theme park days will now cost even more if a guest wishes to add Park Hopping to their ticket.

Note that this adjustment will impact both 1-Day and multi-day tickets with Park Hopper add-ons.

What They’re Saying:

Walt Disney World statement: “We continue to focus on providing guests with the best, most memorable Disney experience, and we’re doing that by growing our theme parks with incredible new attractions and offerings. We are also making planning easier with new 1-day tickets that automatically include a guest’s theme park reservation and continue to provide a wide range of options to visit throughout the year, including our lowest priced ticket of $109 which has not changed in more than four years.”

In Other News: