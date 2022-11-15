New Walt Disney World Dining Cancellation Policy in Effect

In addition to changes to tickets and annual passes, Walt Disney World announced an adjustment to dining reservations.

What’s Happening:

  • Effective today, dining reservations may be canceled up to two hours in advance of their scheduled time without being charged a cancellation fee at most experiences.
  • Previously, reservations typically had to be canceled the day prior to the reservation.
  • In most instances, the fee for not canceling a reservation in the allotted time will result in a $10 fee being charged to the credit card used to guarantee the reservation
  • Unlike other changes announced today, this policy is already in effect.

