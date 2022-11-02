Foodie Guide to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom

The holiday season is alost here at Walt Disney World. With the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party less than a week away, the Disney Parks Blog has shared the Foodie Guide of this year’s holiday festivities at Magic Kingdom.
Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies
- Lock, Shock, and Barrel Sundae: Festive vanilla cake, vanilla ice cream, strawberry topping, whipped cream, and Christmas sprinkles with a Lock, Shock, and Barrel chocolate piece (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party)
- Sugar Plum Shake: Spiced sugar plum soft-serve topped with cherry syrup, whipped cream, and sprinkles (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)
Casey’s Corner
- Holiday Dinner Dog: All-beef hot dog with cranberry mustard, savory stuffing funnel cake, and cheese curds (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party)
- Christmas Tree Cake: Red velvet brownie cheesecake with eggnog buttercream and spiced caramel topped with mini sugar Christmas lights (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)
Cool Ship
- Polar Bear Claw: Chocolate hazelnut pastry with white and dark chocolate (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)
The Friar’s Nook
- Curry Brat Tots: Tots topped with chopped bratwurst, curry ketchup, and apple slaw (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)
- Tinker Bell Cream Puff: Cream puff and compressed carrot cake topped with spiced cream cheese icing, spiced walnuts, and chocolate wings (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)
Golden Oak Outpost
- Fried Pork Tamale: Served “Christmas Style” with red and green chile sauces and queso fresco (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party)
- Chai Caramel Freeze: Salted caramel freeze with chai spiced whipped cream (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party)
Main Street Bakery
- Cinnamon Roll: Mickey Mouse-shaped cinnamon roll with white icing (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party)
- Mickey Mousse Ornament Treat: Gingerbread mousse with crispy center and a spiced almond cake with brownie crumble (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)
Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Café
- Texas-sized Sweet Potato Pie: Baked sweet potato pie with marshmallow meringue and candied pecans (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party)
Plaza Ice Cream Parlor
- Peppermint Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae: Peppermint ice cream, hot fudge, and candy cane pieces served on a brownie (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)
- Candy Cane Hot Cocoa: Hot chocolate with peppermint ice cream, whipped cream, and candy cane pieces (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)
Sleepy Hollow Refreshments
- Funnel Cake Sundae: Peppermint ice cream, M&M’S chocolate candies, and hot fudge served on funnel cake (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)
- Sandy Claws Peppermint Mousse Treat: White chocolate peppermint mousse with a chocolate fudge center, chocolate Santa hat, and Jack Skellington face (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)
- Apple Cider Float: Apple cider topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and sprinkled with cinnamon (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)
Sunshine Tree Terrace
- Once Upon a Christmastime Tart: Chocolate and cranberry tart with chocolate Mickey ears (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)
Various Carts Throughout Main Street U.S.A.
- Christmas Cookie Churro: Churro served with marshmallow cream, cookie crumbles, and Christmas sprinkles (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party)
- Christmas Wreath Doughnut: Red velvet doughnut with green buttercream and Holiday sprinkle decorations (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party) (Decorations will vary)
- Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party begins November 8th and runs on select nights through December.
- You can find more on the event’s offerings and dates here.
