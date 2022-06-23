Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Returning to Magic Kingdom November 8 through December 22

This week, Disney has been celebrating “Halfway to the Holidays” by getting into the winter spirit…two days into summer. As part of that celebration, Walt Disney World has announced the return of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

What’s Happening:

After retitling the 2021 event “Disney Very Merriest After Hours,” the popular Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is returning this holiday season.

These hard ticket events will take place on 24 select nights between November 8th and December 22nd.

Tickets for 2022 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party events will go on sale for guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels starting June 30th followed by public on-sale starting July 7th.

Prices will range from $149 to $199 per person.

2022 event dates are: November: 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 22, 27, 29 December: 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 22



Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party offerings:

Join Mickey and his pals at the Cinderella Castle stage for the ultimate must-watch Christmas extravaganza – “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration.” The show features nostalgic and modern medleys of holiday music paired with dance performances.

Minnie Mouse orchestrates a sparkling spectacle over Magic Kingdom

With his famous flying reindeer leading the way, Santa Claus will join Mickey Mouse and friends in the must-see “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade” as it makes its way through the park.

Partygoers can indulge in complimentary cookies and hot cocoa at locations throughout Magic Kingdom.

The world famous Jungle Cruise

Space Mountain Tomorrowland Speedway Mad Tea Party

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café becomes the coolest place to get down when denizens of the North Pole drop by for an intergalactic dance party.

Also at Magic Kingdom, dance the night away alongside favorite Disney characters during an out-of-this-world holiday show, “A Totally Tomorrowland Christmas” on the Rockettower Plaza Stage.

The fun continues for young partygoers and Disney Junior fans of all ages at Storybook Circus during the “Disney Junior Jingle Jam” as Disney Junior characters take part in a fun-filled dance celebration.

In honor of the 50th Anniversary celebration, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party attendees will discover three jolly new photo opportunities.

Guests will also receive a special 50th Anniversary commemorative keepsake, themed for the holidays.

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Walt Disney World travel planning



