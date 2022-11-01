Plant-Based Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe Just in Time for World Vegan Day

Today is World Vegan Day and Disney Parks Blog is celebrating by sharing a delicious plant-based spinach and artichoke dip recipe.

What's Happening:

Celebrate World Vegan Day with a delicious plant-based spinach and artichoke dip that you can make at home.

This dip can be found at Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant at Disney’s Hollywood Studio.

This is made with a plant-based cheese substitute and oat milk and served with house-made chips.

You can also use tortilla chips, pita chips, or carrot sticks as great dippers as well.

If you are making this at home, note that plant-based cheese spreads like this one have different water content, so slowly add oat milk to get the texture that you want for the dip.

This recipe serves four people.

Recipe:

Panko Topping:

1 cup panko-style breadcrumbs

1 cup grated plant-based Parmesan-style cheese substitute

1 tablespoon freshly chopped parsley

Plant-Based Spinach and Artichoke Dip:

1 tablespoon water

1/4 cup chopped Spanish onion

1/4 cup chopped cauliflower

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

1 1/4 cups vegan chive cheese

Oat milk, as needed

1 cup tightly packed baby spinach leaves

1/2 cup chopped canned artichokes

1/4 cup diced red bell pepper

1 teaspoon Tajin seasoning

Dippers:

Red pepper strips

Cauliflower florets

Carrot sticks

Pita chips

For Panko Topping:

Preheat oven to 350ºF.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Stir breadcrumbs and plant-based Parmesan-style cheese on baking sheet. Bake for 5-7 minutes, stirring once, until golden brown.

Cool for 10 minutes. Add fresh parsley and set aside.

For Plant-Based Spinach and Artichoke Dip:

Combine water, onion, and cauliflower in a small food processor. Purée until smooth; set aside.

Heat canola oil in a small skillet over medium heat for 5 minutes. Add chopped garlic and puréed cauliflower and cook for 3 minutes. Add plant-based chive cheese and cook, stirring constantly for 5 minutes, until cheese is melted.

If the dip is too thick, add 1 tablespoon of oat milk at a time and thin to desired consistency.

Add spinach, artichokes, and red bell pepper.

Cook for 4-5 minutes, until spinach is wilted, and artichokes are warm. Season with Tajin.

Keep warm until ready to serve.

To Serve:

Pour warm spinach-artichoke dip into a small bowl. Sprinkle panko topping on top and serve with vegetables and pita chips.

Important:

Always use caution when handling sharp objects and hot contents.

Please supervise children who are helping or nearby.

This recipe has been converted from a larger quantity in the restaurant kitchens. The flavor profile may vary from the restaurant’s version.