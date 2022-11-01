Plant-Based Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe Just in Time for World Vegan Day

Today is World Vegan Day and Disney Parks Blog is celebrating by sharing a delicious plant-based spinach and artichoke dip recipe.

What's Happening:

  • Celebrate World Vegan Day with a delicious plant-based spinach and artichoke dip that you can make at home.
  • This dip can be found at Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant at Disney’s Hollywood Studio.
  • This is made with a plant-based cheese substitute and oat milk and served with house-made chips.
  • You can also use tortilla chips, pita chips, or carrot sticks as great dippers as well.
  • If you are making this at home, note that plant-based cheese spreads like this one have different water content, so slowly add oat milk to get the texture that you want for the dip.
  • This recipe serves four people.

Recipe:

Panko Topping:

  • 1 cup panko-style breadcrumbs
  • 1 cup grated plant-based Parmesan-style cheese substitute
  • 1 tablespoon freshly chopped parsley

Plant-Based Spinach and Artichoke Dip:

  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1/4 cup chopped Spanish onion
  • 1/4 cup chopped cauliflower
  • 2 teaspoons canola oil
  • 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
  • 1 1/4 cups vegan chive cheese
  • Oat milk, as needed
  • 1 cup tightly packed baby spinach leaves
  • 1/2 cup chopped canned artichokes
  • 1/4 cup diced red bell pepper
  • 1 teaspoon Tajin seasoning

Dippers:

  • Red pepper strips
  • Cauliflower florets
  • Carrot sticks
  • Pita chips

For Panko Topping:

  • Preheat oven to 350ºF.
  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  • Stir breadcrumbs and plant-based Parmesan-style cheese on baking sheet. Bake for 5-7 minutes, stirring once, until golden brown.
  • Cool for 10 minutes. Add fresh parsley and set aside.

For Plant-Based Spinach and Artichoke Dip:

  • Combine water, onion, and cauliflower in a small food processor. Purée until smooth; set aside.
  • Heat canola oil in a small skillet over medium heat for 5 minutes. Add chopped garlic and puréed cauliflower and cook for 3 minutes. Add plant-based chive cheese and cook, stirring constantly for 5 minutes, until cheese is melted.
  • If the dip is too thick, add 1 tablespoon of oat milk at a time and thin to desired consistency.
  • Add spinach, artichokes, and red bell pepper.
  • Cook for 4-5 minutes, until spinach is wilted, and artichokes are warm. Season with Tajin.
  • Keep warm until ready to serve.

To Serve:

  • Pour warm spinach-artichoke dip into a small bowl. Sprinkle panko topping on top and serve with vegetables and pita chips.

Important:

  • Always use caution when handling sharp objects and hot contents.
  • Please supervise children who are helping or nearby.
  • This recipe has been converted from a larger quantity in the restaurant kitchens. The flavor profile may vary from the restaurant’s version.

