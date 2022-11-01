Plant-Based Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe Just in Time for World Vegan Day

Today is World Vegan Day and Disney Parks Blog is celebrating by sharing a delicious plant-based spinach and artichoke dip recipe.
What's Happening:
- Celebrate World Vegan Day with a delicious plant-based spinach and artichoke dip that you can make at home.
- This dip can be found at Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant at Disney’s Hollywood Studio.
- This is made with a plant-based cheese substitute and oat milk and served with house-made chips.
- You can also use tortilla chips, pita chips, or carrot sticks as great dippers as well.
- If you are making this at home, note that plant-based cheese spreads like this one have different water content, so slowly add oat milk to get the texture that you want for the dip.
- This recipe serves four people.
Recipe:
Panko Topping:
- 1 cup panko-style breadcrumbs
- 1 cup grated plant-based Parmesan-style cheese substitute
- 1 tablespoon freshly chopped parsley
Plant-Based Spinach and Artichoke Dip:
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1/4 cup chopped Spanish onion
- 1/4 cup chopped cauliflower
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
- 1 1/4 cups vegan chive cheese
- Oat milk, as needed
- 1 cup tightly packed baby spinach leaves
- 1/2 cup chopped canned artichokes
- 1/4 cup diced red bell pepper
- 1 teaspoon Tajin seasoning
Dippers:
- Red pepper strips
- Cauliflower florets
- Carrot sticks
- Pita chips
For Panko Topping:
- Preheat oven to 350ºF.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Stir breadcrumbs and plant-based Parmesan-style cheese on baking sheet. Bake for 5-7 minutes, stirring once, until golden brown.
- Cool for 10 minutes. Add fresh parsley and set aside.
For Plant-Based Spinach and Artichoke Dip:
- Combine water, onion, and cauliflower in a small food processor. Purée until smooth; set aside.
- Heat canola oil in a small skillet over medium heat for 5 minutes. Add chopped garlic and puréed cauliflower and cook for 3 minutes. Add plant-based chive cheese and cook, stirring constantly for 5 minutes, until cheese is melted.
- If the dip is too thick, add 1 tablespoon of oat milk at a time and thin to desired consistency.
- Add spinach, artichokes, and red bell pepper.
- Cook for 4-5 minutes, until spinach is wilted, and artichokes are warm. Season with Tajin.
- Keep warm until ready to serve.
To Serve:
- Pour warm spinach-artichoke dip into a small bowl. Sprinkle panko topping on top and serve with vegetables and pita chips.
Important:
- Always use caution when handling sharp objects and hot contents.
- Please supervise children who are helping or nearby.
- This recipe has been converted from a larger quantity in the restaurant kitchens. The flavor profile may vary from the restaurant’s version.
