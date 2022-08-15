Photos – BoardWalk Deli Now Open at Disney’s BoardWalk

Some delicious new options are now available at Disney’s BoardWalk. The BoardWalk Deli is now open and we stopped by to take a look at the reimagined eatery.
- We learned back in March that the BoardWalk Bakery would be reimagined into the BoardWalk Deli, transforming into a new sandwich shop for guests to enjoy a bite along the water’s edge.
- The outside of the building looks mostly unchanged, aside from a few new signs around the entrance.
- Inside, the restaurant also looks very similar to its predecessor, but with some new offerings in the display cases.
- Delicious pastries and dessert can still be found here but the focus is now on the sandwiches and other items.
- The menu includes things like an Italian Sub and a War Pastrami Reuben, as well as a couple of salads, a variety of beverages and kids options.
- The new offersing look just as delicious as you would expect.
- Check out our walkthrough video of the newly opened BoardWalk Deli:
- The BoardWalk Deli can be found at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort in Walt Disney World.
