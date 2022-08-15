Photos – BoardWalk Deli Now Open at Disney’s BoardWalk

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Some delicious new options are now available at Disney’s BoardWalk. The BoardWalk Deli is now open and we stopped by to take a look at the reimagined eatery.

  • We learned back in March that the BoardWalk Bakery would be reimagined into the BoardWalk Deli, transforming into a new sandwich shop for guests to enjoy a bite along the water’s edge.
  • The outside of the building looks mostly unchanged, aside from a few new signs around the entrance.

  • Inside, the restaurant also looks very similar to its predecessor, but with some new offerings in the display cases.
  • Delicious pastries and dessert can still be found here but the focus is now on the sandwiches and other items.

  • The menu includes things like an Italian Sub and a War Pastrami Reuben, as well as a couple of salads, a variety of beverages and kids options.

  • The new offersing look just as delicious as you would expect.

  • Check out our walkthrough video of the newly opened BoardWalk Deli:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning