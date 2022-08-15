Photos – BoardWalk Deli Now Open at Disney’s BoardWalk

Some delicious new options are now available at Disney’s BoardWalk. The BoardWalk Deli is now open and we stopped by to take a look at the reimagined eatery.

The outside of the building looks mostly unchanged, aside from a few new signs around the entrance.

Inside, the restaurant also looks very similar to its predecessor, but with some new offerings in the display cases.

Delicious pastries and dessert can still be found here but the focus is now on the sandwiches and other items.

The menu includes things like an Italian Sub and a War Pastrami Reuben, as well as a couple of salads, a variety of beverages and kids options.

The new offersing look just as delicious as you would expect.

Check out our walkthrough video of the newly opened BoardWalk Deli:

The BoardWalk Deli can be found at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort in Walt Disney World