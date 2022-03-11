The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers and More Enhancements Coming to Disney’s BoardWalk

Disney’s BoardWalk is a great place to hang out outside of the four Walt Disney World parks and soon it will get even better. The Disney Parks Blog has shared some information on some enhancements coming to the BoardWalk in 2023.

First, The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, a new table service restaurant and bakery, will be added to the resort area.

Guests will get to take advantage of both savory and dessert menus, along with afternoon tea service and a whimsical atmosphere that complements the magic of the idyllic charm of Disney’s BoardWalk.

The new restaurant is expected to open in 2023.

And with the addition of this new restaurant, the BoardWalk Bakery will be transformed into a new sandwich shop for guests to enjoy a bite along the water’s edge.

This revamped location will join other food and beverage offerings like BoardWalk Ice Cream.

Inside Disney’s BoardWalk Inn itself, light and airy touches will be added to the lobby, lounge and guest rooms, carrying the seaside breeze right inside.

A new coffee bar with artisanal beverages and quick bites will be added just off the lobby and will be available to-go or in newly refreshed seating spaces inside or outdoors.

Disney’s BoardWalk will continue to offer something for everyone, from shopping and dining to entertainment and recreation.