Photo – Raya from “Raya and the Last Dragon” Joins Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade at Magic Kingdom

Raya, the titular star of Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, has joined some of her Disney friends in the “Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

The “Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” makes its way through Magic Kingdom multiples times each day, so guests will have several opportunities to see Raya.

The character recently debuted in the cavalcade, joining other favorites like Mirabel from Encanto Elena of Avalor Zootopia , Baloo and King Louie from The Jungle Book , José Carioca and Panchito from The Three Caballeros, plus Merida, Moana, The Incredibles, and more.

, Baloo and King Louie from , José Carioca and Panchito from The Three Caballeros, plus Merida, Moana, The Incredibles, and more. Raya previously met with guests Disney California Adventure Disneyland Resort

About Raya and the Last Dragon:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon travels to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together in harmony long ago. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

travels to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together in harmony long ago. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well. Raya and the Last Dragon was nominated this year for Best Animated Film alongside Disney’s Encanto

was nominated this year for Best Animated Film alongside Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon is available for streaming on Disney+