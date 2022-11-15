Photo – Raya from “Raya and the Last Dragon” Joins Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade at Magic Kingdom

Raya, the titular star of Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, has joined some of her Disney friends in the “Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.
- The “Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” makes its way through Magic Kingdom multiples times each day, so guests will have several opportunities to see Raya.
- The character recently debuted in the cavalcade, joining other favorites like Mirabel from Encanto, Elena of Avalor, Nick and Judy from Zootopia, Baloo and King Louie from The Jungle Book, José Carioca and Panchito from The Three Caballeros, plus Merida, Moana, The Incredibles, and more.
- Raya previously met with guests in Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort but this marks her Walt Disney World Resort debut.
About Raya and the Last Dragon:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon travels to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together in harmony long ago. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.
- Raya and the Last Dragon was nominated this year for Best Animated Film alongside Disney’s Encanto, which took home the award.
- Raya and the Last Dragon is available for streaming on Disney+.
