“Raya and the Last Dragon” Meet and Greet Debuts at Disney California Adventure

With the Lunar New Year festivities beginning today at Disney California Adventure, we got to see the new Raya and the Last Dragon meet and greet

For the Lunar New Year celebration at Disney California Adventure, guests can meet Raya at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

The Lunar New Year celebration at Disney California Adventure will run from now through February 13th.

Earlier today, Mike was on the scene touring the special offerings for Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure and broadcasted live from the park. You can check out our replay of that stream below!