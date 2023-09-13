Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Reveals Menu for Food & Wine Classic 2023

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotel has released the menu for the 14th year of its Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic, taking place Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11. The menu lineup of more than 20 items includes delectable new dishes and beloved festival favorites from the hotel’s resident restaurants and lounges, and festival-exclusive pop-ups. (To get a better idea of what this event has to offer, check out our review of last year’s event.)

Over the course of the two-night event, guests will explore a wide range of cuisines with Mexican, Italian, sushi, steak, seafood and barbeque all available throughout the event’s food stations, with different menus each night.

In addition, guests will be able to choose from a selection of more than 150 wines and beverages from around the world.

The event runs from 5:30-9 p.m. on November 10 and November 11.

General event tickets are $185 per person ($197.59 with service fee).

All-new dishes include: Red chile chicken taco with avocado, tomatillo, pico de gallo and queso fresco on corn tortillas from Rosa Mexicano Smoked American Lamb: Hand crafted lamb, smoked cumin and harissa barbeque sauce, roasted black pepper and date puree and pickled mustard greens from Smokin’ D’s BBQ



Gorgonzola cheese filled agnolotti with spiced pear, walnuts, nasturtium and ‘Nduja vinaigrette from Il Mulino

Tonnarelli Pasta: House-made tonnarelli pasta, steamed baby clams, roasted tomato sauce, Calabrian chili and guanciale from Amare

Congee: Slow-cooked rice porridge, shrimp dumpling, fried shallot, green onion, garlic, and crispy chili flakes from China Town pop-up

Returning favorites include: Roasted Linz heritage black angus beef tenderloin with potato puree, pearl onion, Dijon mustard and cognac sauce from Shula’s Steak House Signature classic guacamole en molcajete with fresh tortilla chips and roasted tomato salsa from Rosa Mexicano Crispy cauliflower with sweet and spicy Thai chili sauce shoyu from the Beer Garden Dragon roll: Crispy shrimp, yellowfin tuna, Haas avocado and kewpie mayonnaise from Kimonos Baked ricotta cheese, carrot two ways, radish, tomato, and pine nut “gremolata” from Il Mulino

Additionally, the hotel’s pastry team will showcase a delectable array of all-new desserts, to be announced at a later date.

The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic offers guests unlimited tastings at outdoor stations featuring culinary and beverage selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants and exclusive pop-ups amidst a festive backdrop of live entertainment on the hotel’s scenic causeway.

During educational seminars prior to the causeway event, guests can expand their knowledge of wine, beer, spirits, or pasta-making through hands-on learning experiences led by the resort’s award-winning food and beverage team. All seminars require separate tickets and space is limited.

Specific dates and times of each seminar are available at Foodandwineclassic.com.