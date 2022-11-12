Event Review – The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic Continues to be One of the Best Events at Walt Disney World

The 2022 Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic was held this weekend and guests were treated to yet another fantastic event. The 13th year of the annual dining event offered more beverage options than ever before, in addition to delicious food offerings from a variety of great restaurants.

Upon checking in to the event, guests were given a plastic wine glass to use at the various booths. And they could really put them to good use. There were 74 different beverage booths, pouring beer, cocktails, seltzers and of course wine. One of the great parts of this event is getting to try local breweries, distilleries and other businesses you otherwise may not have been aware of.

The best thing about the the Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic though is of course the food. 25 different booths offer some of the best dishes the resort’s restaurants have to offer. Booths offered samples from Amare, Il Mulino, Todd English’s bluezoo, Kimonos, Shula’s Steak House and more.

There were also a couple of fun sections of the event offering their own fun experiences: The Beer Garden and Carnival Corner. The former offered 10 different drink booths and four different food options, including buffalo wings and my personal favorite, the crispy cauliflower with sweet & spicy thai chili sauce.

Over at the carnival corner, guests could take part in midway games like a ring toss and a shooting gallery. In addition to that fun, some carnival favorite food options were also available, like sausage, peppers and onions and cotton candy.

One of the new standouts at this year’s event was an entire section dedicated to Rosa Mexicano, a new restaurant coming to the Dolphin in 2023. Specialty beverages, delicious food and even live music were shared in this area and a lot of guests are going to be looking forward to the opening of this new restaurant after tonight. The guacamole and chopped cheese taco were some of the best offerings in the entire event.

Those looking for some champagne would find exactly what they wanted in the Bubble Lounge. The party within the party, the Bubble Lounge offered more live music and of course, some bubbles.

And of course, no night would be complete without a little dessert. The Swan and Dolphin pastry kitchen had a whole lot of delicious to offer, including the unique banana split tart.

In addition to the seemingly endless food and beverage offerings, the Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is an absolute party. The beautiful causeway connecting the two hotels is filled with energy as some very talented musicians take the stage in front of the Dolphin. Food, drinks, music and dancing. Who could ask for more?

The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic continues to be one of the best events of the year at Walt Disney World. It’s a great way to sample some amazing restaurants, check out some local businesses and most importantly, just have a great time. It is well worth the price of admission and I cannot recommend it enough when the event returns in 2023.