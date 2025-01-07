Photos: Exterior Construction Begins on Possible Entrance to New Spaceship Earth Lounge at EPCOT

Exterior construction on the new Spaceship Earth lounge coming to EPCOT has begun.

What’s Happening:

  • A new lounge is coming to Spaceship Earth at EPCOT in the former AT&T / Siemens sponsor lounge, which will offer a beautiful view over Dreamers Point and World Celebration.
  • The new lounge is inspired by the stories, shapes, and enduring legacy of this timeless icon. Taking inspiration from the geometric sphere, the zen space for families to gather and enjoy refreshments will be draped with rich textures and warm metallic tones, giving it a mysterious and elegant intimacy.

  • Construction walls are now up around the east exit of Project Tomorrow, across from Connections Eatery, where the entrance to this lounge may be located.

  • From the interior of the attraction, guests are asked to exit on the opposite side of the building towards World Nature.

