Six Flags Magic Mountain Will Remain Closed Today Due to High Winds and Fire Danger

Six Flags Magic Mountain will be closed today due to the dangerous wind and fire conditions that have swept Los Angeles and the surrounding areas this week.
What’s Happening:
- Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced that the park will remain closed today – Wednesday, January 8, 2025.
- The official announcement, released on social media, noted “Due to high winds, Magic Mountain will remain closed today to ensure the safety of our guests and team members.”
- In the past day, massive fires have broken out in multiple areas around Los Angeles thanks to dangerous wind conditions, including in Pacific Palisades and Altadena. This has resulted in thousands of residents being evacuated, as the fires have consumed many homes, with California Governor Gavin Newsom declaring a State of Emergency. Two deaths have been reported as a result of the fires.
- Though not in L.A., Magic Mountain is not far away, in Valencia, CA. They’re the second local theme park to announce they will be closed today, following Universal Studios Hollywood revealing both the theme park and CityWalk shopping district will stay closed.
- Magic Mountain will honor any ticket purchased for today for the remainder of the year, through December 31, 2025.
