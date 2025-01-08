Six Flags Magic Mountain Will Remain Closed Today Due to High Winds and Fire Danger

Magic Mountain is the second local park, following Universal Studios Hollywood, to decide to stay closed on January 8.
Six Flags Magic Mountain will be closed today due to the dangerous wind and fire conditions that have swept Los Angeles and the surrounding areas this week.

What’s Happening:

  • Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced that the park will remain closed today – Wednesday, January 8, 2025.
  • The official announcement, released on social media, noted “Due to high winds, Magic Mountain will remain closed today to ensure the safety of our guests and team members.”
  • In the past day, massive fires have broken out in multiple areas around Los Angeles thanks to dangerous wind conditions, including in Pacific Palisades and Altadena. This has resulted in thousands of residents being evacuated, as the fires have consumed many homes, with California Governor Gavin Newsom declaring a State of Emergency. Two deaths have been reported as a result of the fires.

Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
