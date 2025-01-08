“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Cancels Taping Amidst Wildfires

Wednesday's episode has be cancelled and, depending on the effect of the wildfires, could cancel more tapings.
Jimmy Kimmel Live has canceled its taping in Los Angeles due to the Los Angeles County wildfires.

What’s Happening:

  • As of right now, Jimmy Kimmel Live has canceled its Wednesday night (January 8th) taping due to the horrific wildfires raging in Los Angeles County.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live joins a variety of other scripted and non-scripted programs that have shut down production amidst the disastrous fires.
  • Variety reports that Cynthia Erivo, Brian Jordan Alvarez, and Victoria Canal were slated to guest.
  • If the show also cancels tomorrow’s taping, the guests were set to be Timothée Chalamet and The Lumineers.

