“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Cancels Taping Amidst Wildfires

Jimmy Kimmel Live has canceled its taping in Los Angeles due to the Los Angeles County wildfires.
What’s Happening:
- As of right now, Jimmy Kimmel Live has canceled its Wednesday night (January 8th) taping due to the horrific wildfires raging in Los Angeles County.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live joins a variety of other scripted and non-scripted programs that have shut down production amidst the disastrous fires.
- Variety reports that Cynthia Erivo, Brian Jordan Alvarez, and Victoria Canal were slated to guest.
- If the show also cancels tomorrow’s taping, the guests were set to be Timothée Chalamet and The Lumineers.
More ABC News:
