Ruby’s Diner is Offering Free Milkshakes in Honor of “Shifting Gears”

ABC’s Shifting Gears and Ruby’s Diner are partnering for a delicious new promotion.
What’s Happening:
- In honor of the debut of ABC’s new multicam sitcom, Shifting Gears, Ruby’s Diner is offering customers free milkshakes.
- Every Wednesday in January, customers who purchase a classic meal can enjoy a free shake in honor of Shifting Gears’ debut.
- The offer is only for those who join My Ruby’s Rewards and valid only at participating locations.
- Grab a shake and head home to catch the premiere of Shifting Gears on January 8th at 8pm ET on ABC.
More Shifting Gears News: