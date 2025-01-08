Ruby’s Diner is Offering Free Milkshakes in Honor of “Shifting Gears”

The milkshake offer will take place every Wednesday throughout the month of January.
ABC’s Shifting Gears and Ruby’s Diner are partnering for a delicious new promotion.

What’s Happening:

  • In honor of the debut of ABC’s new multicam sitcom, Shifting Gears, Ruby’s Diner is offering customers free milkshakes.
  • Every Wednesday in January, customers who purchase a classic meal can enjoy a free shake in honor of Shifting Gears’ debut.
  • The offer is only for those who join My Ruby’s Rewards and valid only at participating locations.

  • Grab a shake and head home to catch the premiere of Shifting Gears on January 8th at 8pm ET on ABC.

