ABC Debuts Official Trailer for New Tim Allen Sitcom “Shifting Gears”

Starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings, the new series makes its debut on Wednesday, January 8th, 2025.
ABC has shared the official trailer for their new sitcom, Shifting Gears, starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings.

What’s Happening:

  • Shifting Gears stars Tim Allen as Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter (Kat Dennings) and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.
  • The series also stars:
    • Seann William Scott as Gabriel
    • Daryl “Chill” Mitchell as Stitch
    • Maxwell Simkins as Carter
    • Barrett Margolis as Georgia
  • Jenna Elfman and Brenda Song are also set for recurring roles in the series, as Eve and Caitlyn, respectively.
  • Tim Allen executive produces alongside Michelle Nader, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, John Pasquin, Jim Patterson, Bob Daily and John Amodeo. Pasquin also directed the pilot episode.
  • Shifting Gears premieres Wednesday, January 8th at 8:00 p.m. on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.

