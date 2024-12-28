First Look at Freeform’s New Series “Scam Goddess”

The new series, hosted by Laci Mosley, is an adaptation of the popular podcast of the same name.

Freeform has shared a first look at their upcoming series Scam Goddess, an adaptation of Laci Mosley’s hit podcast of the same name.

The TV adaptation of the hit podcast Scam Goddess was first revealed to be in development back in July.

As with the podcast, the Freeform series will be hosted by comedian and iCarly star Laci Mosley.

As a hit podcaster, comedian Laci Mosley knows her way around a scam. Now, she's taking her expertise on the road, uncovering small-town swindles and big-city cons across the U.S.

From Ponzi schemes to religious scammers to fake royalty, Laci meets whistleblowers, victims and even the scammers themselves, tracking down the culprits with her signature wit, leaving no stone — or scam — unturned.

The first three episodes will see Laci dig into the stories of equestrian Rita Crundwell, financial advisor Peggy Fulford and tech guru scammer Kyle Sandler.

In 2022, Time Magazine ranked Scam Goddess one of the top 10 best podcasts of the year. Mosley also received the Best Overall Host Award at the 2024 iHeart Podcast Awards.

Recent episodes of the podcast showcased singer-songwriter and actor Luke James discussing scam rappers, Kyle Kasabian exploring the 2019 fraud case against reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, and Insecure star Jay Ellis sharing his thoughts on career criminal Gerald Blanchard.

Scam Goddess premieres Wednesday, January 15th on Freeform, streaming the next day on Hulu

