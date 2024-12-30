NFL Week 18 Brings a Saturday Doubleheader to ESPN and ABC

The games for the NFL’s 18th week on ESPN and ABC have been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- Previously unannounced, week 18 of the NFL season will kick off with a Saturday Doubleheader on both ESPN & ABC.
- First, the Cleveland Browns will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- That’s followed by the Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:00 p.m. ET.
- Both games will air on ESPN and ABC on Saturday, January 4th.
- You’ll also find the games streaming on mobile with NFL+.
