NFL Week 18 Brings a Saturday Doubleheader to ESPN and ABC

It’s the Browns vs. Ravens, followed by the Tigers vs. Steelers.
The games for the NFL’s 18th week on ESPN and ABC have been revealed.

What’s Happening:

  • Previously unannounced, week 18 of the NFL season will kick off with a Saturday Doubleheader on both ESPN & ABC.
  • First, the Cleveland Browns will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET.
  • That’s followed by the Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:00 p.m. ET.
  • Both games will air on ESPN and ABC on Saturday, January 4th.
  • You’ll also find the games streaming on mobile with NFL+.

