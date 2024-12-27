Sports Broadcasting Icon Greg Gumbel Has Died at 78

Longtime sportscaster Greg Gumbel has passed away after a battle with cancer.

ESPN has shared that Greg Gumbel, a sports broadcaster whose career spanned more than 5 decades, has died of cancer at the age of 78. His wife, Marcy and daughter, Michelle shared in a statement released by CBS Sports: “He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace and positivity. He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten."

Back in March, the sports icon missed his first NCAA tournament in 27 years in what was described as family health issues.

Last year, Gumbel signed an extension of his contract that allowed him to continue hosting college basketball while stepping away from NFL announcing.

Gumbel made NFL history back in 2001, becoming the first black announcer in the US to call a play-by-play of a major sports championship during CBS’ coverage of Super Bowl XXXV.

President and CEO of CBS Sports David Berson described Gumbel as "A tremendous broadcaster and gifted storyteller, Greg led one of the most remarkable and groundbreaking sports broadcasting careers of all time."

In addition to his work at CBS, Gumbel also has an extensive career with ESPN beginning in 1981. Serving as an anchor for SportsCenter, Gumbel provided play-by-play for the popular program through 1986.

Gumbel’s CBS career was briefly interrupted when the network lost football coverage in 1994, which saw him transfer to NBC. However, the network regained the contract in 1998, seeing Gumbel’s return. During his time at the network, he hosted coverage of the 1992 and 1994 Winter Olympics, called Major League Baseball games, hosted the 1995 World Figure Skating Championships, and the 1996 Atlanta-hosted Summer Olympics.

However, Gumbel’s legacy lies within football and basketball. The sports broadcaster hosted CBS’s The NFL Today 1990 to 1993 and again in 2004. He would go on to be CBS’ lead play-by-play announcer from 1998 to 2003, which included two Super Bowls. He returned to NFL coverage in 2005 before leaving the booth in 2022. In terms of basketball, Gumbel worked March Madness for more than 25 years.

CBS Sports’ Clark Kellog shared in a statement: "Like all who knew and loved him, I too am saddened by his death, yet also so very grateful to have known him in my life. What a gift to be touched by such a good man and partner."

Gumbel grew up in Chicago and graduated with a degree in English from Loras College in Dubuque, IA in 1976. His career has awarded him local Emmy Awards as well as the 2007 Pat Summerall Award for excellence in sports broadcasting.

Gumbel’s passions could also be found in his philanthropic work, serving as a member of the board of trustees with March of Dimes. He also served on the Sports Council for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital for 16 years.