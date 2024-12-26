ESPN Launches “Tap In” Campaign

ESPN's new partnership with BSSP, "Tap In," emphasizes its digital-first ecosystem, solidifying its status as the top digital sports platform for fans.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN is transforming the way sports enthusiasts interact with content, providing numerous opportunities for them to fully immerse themselves in their passion within a vibrant media environment.
- In its newest collaboration with Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners (BSSP) called "Tap In," ESPN showcases its digital-first ecosystem.
- Narrated by Malika Andrews, the host of NBA Today and NBA Countdown, the campaign emphasizes ESPN's dedication to delivering a well-rounded sports experience and invites fans to explore its wide array of offerings.
- ESPN's digital footprint includes ESPN+, ESPN Fantasy, multiple social media channels, the ESPN BET sportsbook, ESPN.com, and the ESPN app, allowing fans to access their favorite sports content anytime and anywhere.
- The "Tap In" campaign launched on December 25 across ESPN platforms and debuted during the Christmas Day NBA game between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.
- The "Tap In" campaign prepares the groundwork for ESPN's next phase, as it looks forward to launching its direct-to-consumer service in 2025.
What They're Saying:
- Seth Ader, Vice President of Brand Marketing at ESPN: “Only ESPN has the products and platforms to surround the modern day sports fans and serve their needs in a frictionless, seamless way. This campaign invites sports fans to “Tap In” to all the content and functionality that exists within our digital ecosystem, from linear viewing, to streaming, fantasy, sports betting, and social media.”
