Venu Sports and Fubo TV Heading to Court in October 2025 After Another Legal Roadblock for the Sports Streaming Joint Venture

It is expected the joint venture will head to court next October, which could see Venu buried.

Earlier this year, Fubo TV took sports joint-venture Venu Sports to court in an antitrust lawsuit to delay the streaming services launch. Judge Garnett granted Fubo TV’s request for a preliminary injunction back in August. Once again, Garnett has sided with the pay-TV service, prompting Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Fox to head back court next October.

The joint venture, which promises to offer a skinny sports streaming service for only $42.99 a month, was challenged by Fubo TV back in February after the pay-TV service accused the JV of violating anti-competition laws.

Creators Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Fox unsuccessfully argued against the accusations in New York this past summer, when U.S. District Court Judge Margaret M. Garnett ruled in Fubo TV’s favor in August.

Venu Sports was intended to launch earlier this Fall, however, the preliminary injunction granted to Fubo TV has prevented the JV from launching.

The JV challenged the ruling in court on December 13th, with Judge Garnett, once again, ruling in Fubo TV’s favor.

A court docket read today “As discussed on the record with the parties at the oral argument held on December 13, 2024, Fox’s motion to sever claims and transfer venue is DENIED; Warner Bros. Discovery’s motion to dismiss is DENIED; the Disney Defendants’ motion to dismiss is DENIED; and Fox’s motion to dismiss is DENIED… The Court’s opinion and orders on these motions, having been read into the record on December 13, 2024, can be accessed by ordering the transcript for that proceeding once that transcript has been unsealed and made available.”

The trio of media giants filed a brief to the Court of Appeal back in September, with a hearing schedule for January 6th.

However, it is expected the JV will have to head to court next October no matter what happens in January.

With over $50 million invested into Venu Sports, the three media giants are facing a huge loss that could prevent the streaming venture from seeing the light of day.

Fubo TV's continued win against the JV will be an important thing to watch over the next year, with the pay-TV service seeking cash and a permanent shutdown of the JV.

