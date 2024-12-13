ESPN’s Dick Vitale Announces He Is Cancer Free Once Again

Legendary ESPN Broadcaster, Dick Vitale, has taken to social media announcing to the world that he is once again cancer free after a years-long battle with the disease.
- Iconic ESPN personality, Dick Vitale, is happily reporting that after a number of years going back and forth battling the disease, he is now cancer free.
- Vitale, 85, had surgery this summer after a biopsy of a lymph node in his neck showed cancer.
- Vitale took to social media, saying “SANTA CLAUS came early as Dr Rick Brown called & said that my PET SCAN at 7 AM came back CLEAN OF CANCER ! OMG thanks so much to ALL of YOU for your [Prayers] Yes I’m cutting the nets down baby it’s my National Championship!”
- Vitale has been battling a variety of health challenges over the recent years, yet has maintained his unshakable positive attitude and generous spirit, with a goal of returning to broadcasting during the college basketball season.
- Back in June of this year, Vitale announced that cancer had returned in his body, after a biopsy of a lymph node in his neck came back with a positive result, indicating that it was indeed cancerous.
- This was the latest cancer diagnosis for Vitale.
- In 2021, Vitale was diagnosed with lymphoma, months after he had multiple surgeries to remove melanoma. He chronicled his treatments and recovery on social media, posting photos of doctor visits and hospital stays while issuing motivational tips recorded before he was put on voice rest. In 2022, he announced that he was cancer-free. He then was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer in the summer of 2023 and underwent radiation treatment. He announced he was cancer-free that November.
- A member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the College Basketball Hall of Fame, Vitale has been with ESPN since 1979, the year the network launched.
- He called ESPN's first college basketball broadcast, and his trademark phrase “Awesome, Baby!” which has marked hundreds of moments in the sport.
