New ESPN E60 Examines the Story of Boomer and Gunnar Esiason and the Personal Fight Against Cystic Fibrosis

In 1993 Boomer Esiason founded The Boomer Esiason Foundation, raising over $175 million for cystic fibrosis awareness and support.

ESPN E60 presents Second Wind: The Boomer and Gunnar Esiason Story, a film about a father and son committed to fight against cystic fibrosis.

What’s Happening:

ESPN E60 presents Second Wind: The Boomer and Gunnar Esiason Story, a film that follows the inspiring journey of a father and son dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of others.

a film that follows the inspiring journey of a father and son dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of others. This will premiere on Tuesday, December 24, at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, and it will be accessible for on-demand streaming on ESPN+ right after its initial broadcast.

Boomer Esiason, a former NFL MVP known for his time with the Cincinnati Bengals and as the host of New York City's leading sports talk show, has lived much of his life in the spotlight.

For the past thirty years, however, his most impactful work has been beyond the football field, as he has committed himself to raising awareness and seeking a cure for a serious illness that impacts his son.

Gunnar Esiason was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at the age of two, a genetic disorder marked by the buildup of mucus in the lungs that hinders respiratory function.

At that time, the average life expectancy for those with CF was around 30 years.

In 1993, while serving as the quarterback for the New York Jets, Esiason founded The Boomer Esiason Foundation, which has effectively raised more than $175 million to fight cystic fibrosis and pursue a cure for Gunnar and others impacted by the disease.

This program combines interviews and nearly twenty years of ESPN footage to tell a compelling story of a family's quest for hope and progress.

The program features insights from E60’s Jeremy Schaap and delves into the significant progress made in cystic fibrosis treatment, the difficulties encountered by families impacted by the condition, and a father's commitment to ensuring a hopeful future for his son.

In 2007, Schaap recounted Gunnar's inaugural performance as quarterback for his high school football team. This narrative earned Schaap a nomination for the Dick Schaap Award, a prestigious national sports Emmy recognizing excellence in writing.

Second Wind was directed by Max Brodsky and produced by Ajay Atayee.

Additional Interviews Include:

Cheryl Esiason – Gunnar’s Mom

Sydney Martin – Gunnar’s Sister

Darcy Esiason – Gunnar’s Wife

Fredrick Van Goor, Ph.D. – Head of CF research at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Emily DiMango – Director of the Columbia University Gunnar Esiason Adult Cystic Fibrosis Program

Cris Collinsworth – Boomer’s teammate with the Bengals, friend, and fellow broadcaster

Phil Simms – Former Giants QB and broadcaster with Boomer

Logan McGovern – Pro lacrosse player with CF and Boomer Esiason Foundation Athlete

What They’re Saying:

Boomer Esiason: “My ultimate dream is to have my son outlive me… because nothing is worse in life than having a child die before their parents.”

More Sports Related News: