Glen Powell Transforms into “Chad Powers” in First Teaser for New Hulu Comedy Series

Powell wrote and stars in the new series, which will premiere Fall 2025 on Hulu.
by |
Tags: , ,

The first teaser for Hulu’s upcoming comedy series Chad Powers, starring Glen Powell, has been released.

What’s Happening:

  • When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday's college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers.
  • The series, which is based on an Eli Manning sketch from ESPN+, is co-created and executive produced by Glen Powell and Michael Waldron.
  • The series stars:
    • Glen Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers
    • Perry Mattfeld as Ricky
    • Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd
    • Wynn Everett as Tricia
    • Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny
    • Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson
  • Eli Manning will be executive producer along with Omaha Productions’ Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown and ESPN.
  • Powell and Waldron co-wrote the pilot for Chad Powers, which will premiere fall 2025 on Hulu.

More Disney TV News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning