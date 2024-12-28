Glen Powell Transforms into “Chad Powers” in First Teaser for New Hulu Comedy Series

The first teaser for Hulu’s upcoming comedy series Chad Powers, starring Glen Powell, has been released.
What’s Happening:
- When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday's college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers.
- The series, which is based on an Eli Manning sketch from ESPN+, is co-created and executive produced by Glen Powell and Michael Waldron.
- The series stars:
- Glen Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers
- Perry Mattfeld as Ricky
- Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd
- Wynn Everett as Tricia
- Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny
- Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson
- Eli Manning will be executive producer along with Omaha Productions’ Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown and ESPN.
- Powell and Waldron co-wrote the pilot for Chad Powers, which will premiere fall 2025 on Hulu.
