The Minnesota Vikings Celebrate Recent Win with a “High School Musical” Dance Performance

The Minnesota Vikings continue to show their love of Disney by performing another Disney themed dance, this time straight out of High School Musical.
What’s Happening:
- After defeating the Seattle Seahawks, the Minnesota Vikings celebrated by recreating the iconic “Camp Rock” chant dance from Camp Rock 2.
- Now, they’re at it again, this time recreating (albeit it loosely) the dance from High School Musical’s “We’re All in This Together” after defeating the Green Bay Packers in last night’s game.
- The incredible display of Disney Channel nostalgia wasn’t impromptu, as the Vikings also shared a clip of them rehearsing the dance.
- The Minnesota Vikings have been having a spectacular regular season, winning all but 2 games. Their next game is against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 5th, and if they win, you can be sure there will be another dance-filled celebration!
