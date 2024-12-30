The Minnesota Vikings Celebrate Recent Win with a “High School Musical” Dance Performance

This follows their meme-worthy “Camp Rock 2” recreation.

The Minnesota Vikings continue to show their love of Disney by performing another Disney themed dance, this time straight out of High School Musical.

What’s Happening:

After defeating the Seattle Seahawks, the Minnesota Vikings celebrated by recreating the iconic “Camp Rock” chant dance Camp Rock 2 .

. Now, they’re at it again, this time recreating (albeit it loosely) the dance from High School Musical’s “We’re All in This Together” after defeating the Green Bay Packers in last night’s game.

The Vikings hit the "We're All In This Together" from High School Musical 😂👏



(via @Vikings) pic.twitter.com/F4p62ah9ik — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2024

The incredible display of Disney Channel

The High School Musical rehearsal paid off 😂🕺



(via cambeezy_24/TT) pic.twitter.com/ycyRaHJHWx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 30, 2024

The Minnesota Vikings have been having a spectacular regular season, winning all but 2 games. Their next game is against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 5th, and if they win, you can be sure there will be another dance-filled celebration!

More Sports News: