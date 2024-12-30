The Minnesota Vikings Celebrate Recent Win with a “High School Musical” Dance Performance

This follows their meme-worthy “Camp Rock 2” recreation.
by |
Tags: , , ,

The Minnesota Vikings continue to show their love of Disney by performing another Disney themed dance, this time straight out of High School Musical.

What’s Happening:

  • After defeating the Seattle Seahawks, the Minnesota Vikings celebrated by recreating the iconic “Camp Rock” chant dance from Camp Rock 2.
  • Now, they’re at it again, this time recreating (albeit it loosely) the dance from High School Musical’s “We’re All in This Together” after defeating the Green Bay Packers in last night’s game.

  • The incredible display of Disney Channel nostalgia wasn’t impromptu, as the Vikings also shared a clip of them rehearsing the dance.

  • The Minnesota Vikings have been having a spectacular regular season, winning all but 2 games. Their next game is against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 5th, and if they win, you can be sure there will be another dance-filled celebration!

More Sports News:

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning