The Minnesota Vikings Celebrate Recent Win with a “Camp Rock 2” Dance Performance

"Yeah that's right, we are here on your stage." - Mitchie Torres

Earlier this NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings showcased their Disney love by recreating the handshake from The Parent Trap. Now, the Vikings are back with another Disney themed celebration after beating the Seattle Seahawks on their own turf.

This is The Minnesota Vikings:

During a recent Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks game, the Minnesota Vikings celebrated their game-winning interference by recreating the iconic “Camp Rock” chant dance from Camp Rock 2.

Shared by the official NFL X account, the clip shows several of the Vikings star players dancing in unison at the end zone after defeating the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Vikings really hit the Camp Rock celly on the game-winning INT#MINvsSEA pic.twitter.com/aJhpM3wiif — NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2024

The incredible display of Disney Channel

Minnesota Vikings Safety Camryn Bynum shared a clip of the team rehearsing their victory dance. The team was incredibly dedicated to getting the dance down, which can be seen in the fun clip.

The Minnesota Vikings have been having a spectacular regular season, winning all but 2 games. They faceoff against long term rivals the Green Bay Packers on December 29th. You can catch the game on Fox.

We can’t wait for their next Disney-themed celebration.

Read More NFL: