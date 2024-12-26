ESPN Mourns the Loss of “SportsCenter” Research Manager Zach Jones

ESPN is grieving the loss of Zach Jones, a research manager for SportsCenter, who passed away on December 22 at 41 years old, following a two-year battle with colorectal cancer.

On Monday, SportsCenter anchor Randy Scott shared the news of the death of Jones during a broadcast.

Scott said, “ESPN lost one of our own yesterday. Research manager Zach Jones died Sunday after a two-year fight with colorectal cancer that had metastasized before his diagnosis. You may have never seen him on your screens, but you saw his work. On our live golf coverage, on our women’s basketball coverage or any of our SportsCenter shows. He came here in 2010 as a researcher and joined the management teams of the Stats and Information group in 2018.”

He continued on saying, “But more important than that, he got married here; he started a family here. The Stanford graduate loved the Cardinal and he loved golf. He loved his wife, Amber. And he loved his son, Silas, who turned 10 last month — and he lost his dad three days before Christmas. I saw Zach in the cafeteria just a couple of weeks ago. He was hopeful, but he was also reflective. He said he just wanted his family to be OK after a recent move to Texas. He fought like hell; he gets to rest now. We love you, buddy. Zach Jones was 41 years old.”

According to Awful Announcing, Jones began his career at ESPN in 2010 as a researcher and transitioned to the management team in 2018. Since then, he has been a part of the statistics and information department.

Jones is survived by his wife, Amber, and their 10-year-old son, Silas.

