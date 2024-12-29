Marvel Debuts First Trailer for the Upcoming Disney+ Series “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man”

Get ready to suit up with Spider-Man in a brand new adventure from Marvel Animation.

Get your first look at the Disney+’s new Marvel Animation series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man with the release of its first trailer.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Entertainment released the first trailer for their upcoming series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on YouTube

on Giving fans a first look at the new animated series, the upcoming Disney+ program features a highly stylized aesthetic that pays homage to the character’s comic book origins.

Premiering on January 29th, the series was originally titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year . The title was updated to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man last December.

. The title was updated to last December. The 10-episode season will explore Peter Parker’s origin story, featuring a radioactive spider that came through one of Doctor Strange’s portals.

Hudson Thames is set to bring Peter Parker to life, with Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Zeno Robisnson as Harry Osborn, Kari Wahlgren as Aunt May, Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln, Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius, Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, and Charlie Cox as Daredevil.

Jeff Trammell serves as head writer with Mel Zwyer as supervising director.

At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it was shared that Spider-Man will experience a “journey unlike we’ve seen before.”

For those looking to jump into the story early, Marvel Comics has released a comic book series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man debuted on December 11th.

Read More Marvel: