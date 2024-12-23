Marvel Studios’ “Infinity Saga Concert Experience” World Tour Dates and Locations Revealed

After premiering at the Hollywood Bowl over the summer, Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience will be heading on a world tour in 2025, and the dates have just been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience brings the best of over 23 Marvel films to the big screen – accompanied by a live orchestra that makes every moment thrilling and unforgettable.
- Iconic moments from Ant-Man, The Avengers, Black Panther, Captain America, and more will be represented in the concert, which has been more than a decade in the making.
- After premiering at the Hollywood Bowl in August 2024, the concert experience will make its way around the world beginning on March 4th, 2025.
- The dates are as follows:
- March 4, 2025 – London, Royal Festival Hall
- April 12, 2025 – Paris, Palais des Congrès
- May 22, 2025 – Berlin, Uber Arena
- May 24, 2025 – Prague, O2 Arena
- May 25, 2025 – Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D
- May 27, 2025 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
- May 28, 2025 – Brussels, ING Arena
- May 29, 2025 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena
- June 1, 2025 – Helsinki, Ice Hall
- June 3, 2025 – Stockholm, Hovet
- June 4, 2025 – Oslo, Oslo Spektrum
- June 27, 2025 – Nîmes, Festival de Nîmes
- August 23, 2025 – Cologne, LANXESS arena
- Tickets are now available for the event at each respective venue’s website.
- Be sure to check out our recap of the event at the Hollywood Bowl, which includes some video highlights, plus a breakdown of what attendees got to see and hear.
