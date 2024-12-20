Peter Parker to Take On His Most Gruesome Adversary Yet this April in Marvel Comics’ “Predator vs Spider-Man”

Marvel’s most recognizable hero will become prey when Predator vs. Spider-Man hits shelves this Spring.
- In a continuation of their Predator vs. series, Marvel Comics is combining their most iconic superhero with the universe’s most violent hunter in Predator vs. Spider-Man.
- Releasing this April, writer Benjamin Percy and artist Marcelo Ferreira are set to bring the next story in Marvel’s four-issue saga to life.
- Debuting a new Predator named Skinner, this ruthless hunter will give Spider-Man one of his greatest challenges yet.
- In the upcoming epic, NYC is sent into a power blackout during a massive heat wave. With both temperatures and tensions rising, Spider-Man will need to patrol the city to keep chaos at bay. Underneath the city in the sewers and subway tunnels, a blood-thirsty predator with no inhibitions awaits the superhero.
- In addition to the incredible Paulo Siqueira cover seen above, Marvel has enlisted Ryan Brown to bring the horrifying story a variant cover.
- Predator vs. Spider-Man hits shelves on April 23rd, and is available to preorder at comic shops everywhere.
- Benjamin Percy, writer: "Spider-Man is at the top of every writer's wishlist. I'm thrilled and grateful to get this opportunity, putting this beloved webslinger against the galaxy's greatest hunters in the urban wilderness of New York. It's so much fun to live in Peter Parker's world — and to put my own wild spin on his relationship with MJ, Jonah Jameson, and (yes — oh, hell yes) Kraven. Marcelo Ferreira captures the visual dynamism of Spidey so well, and we've had a lot of fun designing a Predator that is unlike any other. This Yautja — who we're calling Skinner — has no code or clan. He's the perfect nightmarish foil to the big-hearted Parker."
